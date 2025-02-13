Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Watsco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 3,571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Watsco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $470.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

