Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Jackson Financial worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE JXN opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

