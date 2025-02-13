National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of National Australia Bank stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 70,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

