NB Bancorp (NBBK) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp 13.86% 6.04% 0.93% NB Bancorp Competitors 8.09% 4.81% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $304.05 million $42.15 million 18.06 NB Bancorp Competitors $494.58 million -$13.20 million 4.24

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NB Bancorp. NB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

44.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NB Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 NB Bancorp Competitors 134 621 380 7 2.23

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

