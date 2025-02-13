Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $924.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,032.85.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

