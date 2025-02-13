NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Will Eli Lilly Stock Keep Climbing? Q2 Trial Results Are Crucial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Look Ready
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.