NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
