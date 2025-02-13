NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NIOBW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,042. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
