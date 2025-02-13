NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NIOBW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,042. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

