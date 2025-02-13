North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.36), with a volume of 137898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of £451.15 million, a PE ratio of -4,971.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.07.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,142.86%.
Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential
