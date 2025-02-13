North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

North American Income Trust (LON:NAITGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.36), with a volume of 137898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.34).

North American Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of £451.15 million, a PE ratio of -4,971.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.07.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,142.86%.

Insider Activity at North American Income Trust

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £326,800 ($406,771.22). 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About North American Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.