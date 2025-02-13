Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Nova had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. Nova updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $15.43 on Thursday, reaching $260.86. The company had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Nova has a 1-year low of $154.54 and a 1-year high of $289.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

