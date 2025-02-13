Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Signs Addendum with Kindeva Drug Delivery for Aversa™ Fentanyl Development

Nutriband Inc., a Nevada-based company specializing in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, announced the signing of an addendum to the Commercial Development and Clinical Supply Agreement for its lead product, Aversa™ Fentanyl. This agreement is held with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a prominent global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on drug-device combination products.

The revised agreement between Nutriband and Kindeva solidifies their exclusive product development partnership and establishes a long-term commitment based on shared development costs in exchange for milestone payments. Aversa™ Fentanyl, utilizing Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology, incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches. This integration aims to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, including opioids and stimulants.

The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology developed by Nutriband involves a proprietary aversive agent coating that utilizes taste aversion to deter oral abuse and accidental exposure to transdermal opioid and stimulant patch products. Notably, this technology is safeguarded by a robust international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries, comprising the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

Aversa™ Fentanyl has the potential to be the first abuse-deterrent opioid patch globally, aimed at deterring abuse and misuse while lowering the risk of accidental exposure to transdermal fentanyl patches. It is projected that Aversa™ Fentanyl could reach peak annual sales ranging from $80 million to $200 million in the United States.

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology integrates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, such as fentanyl. The technology is designed to enhance the safety profile of transdermal drugs prone to abuse, ensuring accessibility for patients in genuine need. Furthermore, this technology is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in key markets worldwide.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

