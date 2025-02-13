Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NRK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,800. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 50,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 659,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

