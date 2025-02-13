Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NRK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,800. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
