Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of Ocean Biomedical stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Ocean Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Ocean Biomedical Company Profile
