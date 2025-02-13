OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Update

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the January 15th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMedNet by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in OneMedNet by 280.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OneMedNet by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMedNet Trading Up 2.8 %

ONMD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 53,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

