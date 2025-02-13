Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

Onestream Price Performance

NASDAQ:OS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. Onestream has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,709,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,177,930 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Further Reading

