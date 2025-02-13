Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Onestream Stock Performance

OS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth about $67,746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Onestream by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onestream by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

