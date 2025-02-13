Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $80.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

