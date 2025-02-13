Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Oportun Financial Price Performance
Shares of OPRT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,208. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.16.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
