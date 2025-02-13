Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,208. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $31,931.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,768. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mohit Daswani bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,503.60. The trade was a 21.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 41,264 shares of company stock valued at $159,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

