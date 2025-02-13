Oppenheimer Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

TTD traded down $40.33 on Thursday, reaching $81.90. 32,899,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,304. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. Trade Desk has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

