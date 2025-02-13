Oppenheimer Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $235.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $201.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.37.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.