Organicell Regenerative Medicine Announces Joint Venture Agreement and Key Executive Appointment

On February 4, 2025, Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) entered into a significant Binding Memorandum of Understanding with BioXtek, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, detailing a joint development, manufacturing, marketing, and funding arrangement. The collaboration, termed the Joint Venture, aims to strengthen operations and expand product offerings for both entities.

BioXtek, with its core focus on biologic regenerative therapeutics, particularly human placental tissue-derived products, will play a pivotal role in this partnership. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, with exemplary compliance standards.

The Joint Venture’s key highlights include relocating Organicell’s current operations to BioXtek’s facility, leveraging BioXtek’s technical expertise, potential exclusive manufacturing partnerships, joint ownership of a special purpose entity, and mutual efforts towards securing funding for the venture. Additionally, there are provisions for confidentiality agreements, distribution rights, and joint product development initiatives.

Both Organicell and BioXtek have committed to finalizing definitive agreements to solidify the terms of the Joint Venture. In the absence of such agreements, the terms outlined in the Binding MOU will govern the partnership.

In a strategic move, effective February 7, 2025, Dr. Peter A. M. Everts, Ph.D., was appointed as Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s Chief Scientific and Technology Officer. Dr. Everts brings a wealth of experience in regenerative and Ortho biological applications, having held significant roles in various organizations dedicated to advanced biological protocols.

Dr. Everts’ employment agreement includes a base salary, an equity incentive plan option, potential performance bonuses, and standard employee benefits. The agreement also details provisions for severance pay should termination occur under specific circumstances.

Dr. Everts’ appointment aligns with Organicell’s commitment to innovation and growth in the regenerative medicine sector. The company looks forward to leveraging his expertise to further its research and product development initiatives.

For a comprehensive understanding of Dr. Everts’ employment agreement, the detailed document can be referred to in Exhibit 10.1 attached to this report.

This marks a significant advancement in Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s strategic partnerships and leadership team, emphasizing the company’s dedication to pioneering regenerative medical solutions in the industry.

