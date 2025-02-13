Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Posts Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. Orion Energy Systems updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

