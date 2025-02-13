Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

