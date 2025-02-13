Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 1242800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 185,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,050.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,090.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,207,500 shares of company stock worth $376,710 over the last 90 days. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

