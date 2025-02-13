Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,972,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,614,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $118.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,007,496 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $64,439,444.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,407,221.68. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,833,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,999,929 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.