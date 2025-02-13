Park Capital Management LLC WI Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $579.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $501.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

