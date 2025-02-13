Park Capital Management LLC WI Purchases Shares of 16,607 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

