Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $441.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.54 and a 200 day moving average of $534.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

