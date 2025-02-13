Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $14.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.71. 194,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,862. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.25.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

