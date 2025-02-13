Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.0 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,759.52. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.