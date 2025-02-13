Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Up 35,616.9% in January

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,200 shares, a growth of 35,616.9% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
