Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Up 35,616.9% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,200 shares, a growth of 35,616.9% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

