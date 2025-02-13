Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 154,206 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $149.94 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $150.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

