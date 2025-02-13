Phraction Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,076.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Entegris by 249.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $72,845,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 1.9 %

Entegris stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.