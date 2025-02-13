Phraction Management LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

