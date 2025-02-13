Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
Pitney Bowes Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 8,016,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,005. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes
In related news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
