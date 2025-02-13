Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Earnings History for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

