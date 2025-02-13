Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

