Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 million-$8.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 million.

Pixelworks Stock Down 2.5 %

PXLW stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,482. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

