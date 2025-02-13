Playa Hotels & Resorts to be Acquired by Hyatt in All-Cash Transaction**

**On February 9, 2025, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.** entered into a Purchase Agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, outlining a significant acquisition. Under the terms of this agreement, an indirect subsidiary of Hyatt will purchase all outstanding shares of Playa at $13.50 per share in cash. Playa’s Chairman and CEO, Bruce D. Wardinski, expressed satisfaction with the agreement and highlighted the substantial benefits it brings to shareholders, guests, employees, and stakeholders.

The acquisition follows a thorough review process conducted by Playa, focusing on maximizing value for its shareholders. The proposed transaction with Hyatt offers a 40% premium to Playa’s unaffected stock price before discussions with Hyatt were made public. Wardinski emphasized the strength of the partnership with Hyatt and the positive impact this acquisition will have on Playa’s already exceptional portfolio.

**The acquisition is expected to close later in the year,** subject to Playa shareholder and regulatory approval, along with other customary closing conditions. Financial advisory services are being provided to Playa by PJT Partners LP, with Hogan Lovells and NautaDutilh N.V. serving as legal counsel.

**About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.:** Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is renowned for owning, operating, and developing all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations across Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. With a portfolio of 24 resorts under various recognized brands, Playa is committed to offering best-in-class experiences to guests while maintaining strong relationships with global hospitality brands.

**Forward-Looking Statements:** The transaction involves certain uncertainties and risks, including the timing of the tender offer and finalization of the proposed transaction. Both Playa and Hyatt encourage shareholders to carefully review all pertinent documents before making any decisions regarding the transaction.

**Additional Information and Where to Find It:** Shareholders can access critical documents related to the acquisition when they become available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. For further information about the transaction and associated filings, shareholders can also visit relevant websites.

**Participants in the Solicitation:** Individuals like Playa’s directors and executive officers, as well as Hyatt’s directors and executive officers, may be involved in soliciting proxies from Playa’s shareholders regarding the acquisition. A comprehensive analysis of the interests of these participants and relevant details will be available in documents filed with the SEC.

**Contact Information:** For further inquiries, please contact Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Pedram Saif at 571-529-6014 or via email at [email protected]. Media inquiries can be directed to Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher at (212) 355-4449.

**Disclaimer:** This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and individuals are encouraged to be cautious in their decision-making process. It is important to rely on current information available when considering the content of forward-looking statements.

It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

