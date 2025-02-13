Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Frank Zycinski Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $169,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,827.32. This represents a 62.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $139.37 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 62.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $332,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.