Portfolio Design Labs LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $229,098,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,359 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.18 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

