Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of REGN stock opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
