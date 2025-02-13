Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $189.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

