Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) vs. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Head to Head Comparison

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo N/A N/A N/A Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Power Solutions International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.68 $111.02 million $0.20 10.70 Power Solutions International $458.97 million 1.95 $26.31 million $2.36 16.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

(Get Free Report)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the provision of repair and reconstruction services. In addition, the company provides electrical engineering services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

About Power Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.