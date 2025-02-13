PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 17.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $166,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after buying an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $448.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $243.35 and a 12-month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

