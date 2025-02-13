PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 39,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 105,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

