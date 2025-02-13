PrairieView Partners LLC Has $136,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

