PrairieView Partners LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

