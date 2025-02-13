Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

