Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) vs. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Financial Review

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Proliance International has a beta of 5.18, indicating that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proliance International and Continental Aktiengesellschaft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $44.83 billion 0.31 $1.25 billion $0.54 12.74

Profitability

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

This table compares Proliance International and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2.51% 7.09% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proliance International and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 1 2.50

Given Proliance International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proliance International is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Proliance International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel, and specialist vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal and textiles for the energy, agriculture, and construction, as well as interior design, automotive, transportation, and railway engineering sectors; and provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

