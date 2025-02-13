Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Super Micro Computer, Upstart, Tempus AI, Salesforce, and Arista Networks are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are investments in companies that specialize in developing or utilizing artificial intelligence technology to improve products, services, or business operations. These stocks often represent companies involved in machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and other advanced technologies related to artificial intelligence. Investors may be interested in these stocks for potential growth opportunities resulting from the increasing adoption of AI across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,153,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,539,828. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $21.80 on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,577,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,876. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. The company has a market capitalization of $310.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,498,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

See Also